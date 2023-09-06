Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.36

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$59.36 and traded as high as C$66.05. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$65.53, with a volume of 70,352 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$66.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.60. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.2508013 earnings per share for the current year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stella-Jones news, Director Ian Jones sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.71, for a total value of C$26,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,571. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stella-Jones

(Get Free Report)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.