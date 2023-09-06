Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as low as C$0.24. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 14,987 shares trading hands.

Mason Graphite Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a current ratio of 53.13, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.10.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

