ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.56. ChromaDex shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 52,100 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $7.50 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

ChromaDex Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ChromaDex by 130.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 52.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

