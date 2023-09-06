LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $834.87

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €834.87 ($897.71) and traded as low as €772.00 ($830.11). LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne shares last traded at €775.80 ($834.19), with a volume of 404,239 shares changing hands.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €825.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €834.18.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

