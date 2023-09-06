Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.28. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 93,340 shares.

Northern Graphite Stock Up 12.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.

