Home Reit (LON:HOME) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.06

Shares of Home Reit Plc (LON:HOME – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 38.06 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.49). Home Reit shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares trading hands.
Home Reit Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 45.92 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The firm has a market cap of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
About Home Reit
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
