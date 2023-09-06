Sports Direct International (LON:SPD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $470.00

Sports Direct International Plc (LON:SPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 470 ($5.94) and traded as low as GBX 462.80 ($5.84). Sports Direct International shares last traded at GBX 470 ($5.94), with a volume of 3,140,932 shares.

Sports Direct International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 470 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 470.

Sports Direct International Company Profile

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel. It operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, Premium Lifestyle, and Wholesale & Licensing. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities.

