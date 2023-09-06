InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,505.96

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,505.96 ($69.54) and traded as high as GBX 6,038 ($76.26). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,982 ($75.55), with a volume of 290,495 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.30) to GBX 6,300 ($79.57) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($73.88) to GBX 5,390 ($68.07) in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($74.51) to GBX 6,000 ($75.78) in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,955.71 ($75.22).

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 0.3 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,106.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,681.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,511.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. InterContinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,986.01%.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

