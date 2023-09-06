Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.06. Highway shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Highway Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Highway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.61%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -499.94%.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

