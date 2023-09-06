Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.14

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.06. Highway shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on HIHO
Highway Stock Performance
Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.
Highway Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.61%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -499.94%.
Highway Company Profile
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Highway
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Highway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.