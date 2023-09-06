Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.27

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$26.27 and traded as high as C$26.48. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$26.25, with a volume of 307,290 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Parex Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.72.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.33 by C($0.05). Parex Resources had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of C$440.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.6793893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.62%.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

