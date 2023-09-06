Evercore ISI Increases Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average is $129.63.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 374,935 shares in the company, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock worth $20,221,921 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.