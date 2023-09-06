STV Group plc (LON:STVG) Declares GBX 3.90 Dividend

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STV Group Trading Down 2.8 %

LON STVG opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £89.42 million, a P/E ratio of 532.43 and a beta of -0.01. STV Group has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 315 ($3.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

Featured Articles

