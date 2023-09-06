Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Announces GBX 0.40 Dividend

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Costain Group Stock Performance
LON:COST opened at GBX 59.13 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.68. The company has a market cap of £163.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.05 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 61.80 ($0.78).
Costain Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Costain Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
- How to Invest in Esports
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.