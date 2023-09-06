Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Announces GBX 0.40 Dividend

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Costain Group Stock Performance

LON:COST opened at GBX 59.13 ($0.75) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.68. The company has a market cap of £163.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 34.05 ($0.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 61.80 ($0.78).

Get Costain Group alerts:

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.