MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Upgraded by Northland Securities to “Outperform”

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by research analysts at Northland Securities from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

MP stock opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 16.15, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $19.18 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.44 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 46.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

