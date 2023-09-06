PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ISD opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,523,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 98,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 72,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $752,000.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.