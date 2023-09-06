PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE ISD opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27.
Insider Transactions at PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
In other news, Director Brian Reid bought 12,000 shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,533. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM High Yield Bond Fund
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- The 3 Stocks To Play China’s Return To Travel
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Lululemon Stock Just Entered Beast Mode
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Should Best Buy Be in Your Cart for the Holiday Season?
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.