Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASND. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.70.

ASND stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.50. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

