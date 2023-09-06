Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.49

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as low as $13.77. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 6,200 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 1,773.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Midstream Partners



Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Stories

