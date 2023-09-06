Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $49.00

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BATRK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. Atlanta Braves has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $955,548. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BATRK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,959,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 16.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $4,699,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 234,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 113,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

