Midwich Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Midwich Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Midwich Group stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Midwich Group has a 1-year low of GBX 390.50 ($4.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 558.20 ($7.05). The company has a market cap of £407.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,376.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 421.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 456.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.10) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Midwich Group Company Profile

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

