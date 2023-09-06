Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.89.

Shares of CASY opened at $241.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.06. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $197.22 and a 1-year high of $257.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

