Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Luceco Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 121 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 63.47 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($1.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. The company has a market cap of £194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,745.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.
