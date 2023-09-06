Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.60

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Luceco Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON LUCE opened at GBX 121 ($1.53) on Wednesday. Luceco has a 52 week low of GBX 63.47 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 155 ($1.96). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02. The company has a market cap of £194.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1,745.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.

About Luceco

Recommended Stories

Luceco plc engages in the manufacturing and supply of wiring accessories, LED lighting, and portable power equipment in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers wiring accessories, including switches and sockets, circuit protection, outdoor wiring devices, junction boxes, cable management, and commercial power and accessories under the British General and Nexus brand names.

