FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,331 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $28,552,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after purchasing an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,695,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in New Relic by 83.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 466,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 212,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

NYSE NEWR opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $242.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.13 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. Research analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,066.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $983,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,100,958 shares in the company, valued at $334,316,787.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,518 shares of company stock worth $3,234,695. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

