FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Woodward by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.07 per share, with a total value of $49,902.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $222,499.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,902.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,499.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $130.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $133.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.78.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Woodward had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Woodward from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.56.

Read Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.