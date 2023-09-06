FORA Capital LLC Takes $759,000 Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Arconic by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Stock Performance

ARNC stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About Arconic

(Free Report)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

