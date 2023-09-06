HRT Financial LP Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,502 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Progress Software by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Progress Software by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Progress Software stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.91. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $63,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total transaction of $146,859.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,896 shares of company stock valued at $935,272 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

