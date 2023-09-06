HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 69,537 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM stock opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $61.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.13% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

