3,740 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $185.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average is $195.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.