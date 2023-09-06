HRT Financial LP Acquires Shares of 87,958 Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after acquiring an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

