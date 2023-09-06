HRT Financial LP Takes $3.50 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.14% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 716.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of HIW opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

