FORA Capital LLC Takes $747,000 Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth about $664,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in UFP Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UFP Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UFP Industries by 531.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 651,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $107.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $906,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UFPI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

