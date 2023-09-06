HRT Financial LP Sells 101,334 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

HRT Financial LP lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 101,334 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.97 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

