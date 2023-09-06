HRT Financial LP Sells 74,450 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,450 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.28% of Ardelyx worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 18.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 67.69% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

In related news, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,066.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $83,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,340.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $120,998.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,134 shares in the company, valued at $966,066.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,102 shares of company stock worth $289,129. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

