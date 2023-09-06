30,603 Shares in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.13% of LGI Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

LGI Homes Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $116.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.