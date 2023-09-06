FORA Capital LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.11 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

