HRT Financial LP Sells 15,418 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,418 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $94.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.55 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $512.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.85 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 29.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

