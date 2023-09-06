Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Oppenheimer worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Oppenheimer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 54.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Oppenheimer by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

OPY stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $394.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.41 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $306.19 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Insider Activity at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 7,500 shares of Oppenheimer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $421,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Oppenheimer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oppenheimer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

