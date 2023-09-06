The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Position Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 1.3 %

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.45%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.