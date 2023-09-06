FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $273.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $275.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.13. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

