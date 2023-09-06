Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $258.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.50, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total value of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,090 shares of company stock valued at $39,767,452. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

