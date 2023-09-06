Norinchukin Bank The Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Trimble were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after acquiring an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trimble by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Trimble Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Trimble had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 13.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $533,895. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

