Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 15,458 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 240.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Premier were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in Premier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Premier by 1.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Premier by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

