Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Incyte were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 55.6% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.1% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Incyte by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Incyte by 22.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 186,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS increased its holdings in Incyte by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 432,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,238,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Incyte Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $954.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.18 million. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.