Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,084,000 after acquiring an additional 160,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,207,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,059,000 after acquiring an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,323,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,165,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,015,000 after acquiring an additional 198,974 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total value of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities stock opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

