Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 441 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,476,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $112.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -309.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.82.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,018,239.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,631.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.92.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

