Norinchukin Bank The Has $701,000 Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $835,213.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.77. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.