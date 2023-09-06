Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 451 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Evergy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Evergy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,928,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Evergy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $71.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

