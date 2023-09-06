MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Boosted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,499,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MarketAxess by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after acquiring an additional 927,176 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $242.02 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average of $297.54.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 34.38%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon purchased 4,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKTX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.10.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

