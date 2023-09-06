Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Greif worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Greif by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 90.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Greif by 48.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Greif by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.52. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $205,593.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,311.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

