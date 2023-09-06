Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,094 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.30.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $44.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $567.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

