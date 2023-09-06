Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Buckle by 31.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

BKE stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

